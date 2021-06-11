Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,100,227. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.