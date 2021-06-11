UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $74,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $204.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $124.74 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

