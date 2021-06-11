UBS Group AG Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518,952 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $62,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV opened at $53.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.