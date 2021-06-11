UBS Group AG Purchases 29,694 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $51,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $110.82 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $113.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.18.

