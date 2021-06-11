UBS Group AG Raises Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.65% of A. O. Smith worth $70,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

In other news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at $668,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,728 shares of company stock worth $10,154,676 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $67.79 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.