UBS Group AG Sells 380,783 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,677,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $58,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,755,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after purchasing an additional 550,896 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,143,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,485,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 35,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 163,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $37.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.31.

