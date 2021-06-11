UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

FLGZY stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92. Flughafen Zürich has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.