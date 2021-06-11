UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.760-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UDR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.13. 38,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,108. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.18.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

