UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Raised to $82.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.89.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76. UiPath has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.