UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $72.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.89.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

