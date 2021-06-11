Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,118 ($27.67). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 2,118 ($27.67), with a volume of 112,510 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,365.63 ($30.91).

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,049.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.60.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

