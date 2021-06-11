Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 1,312.5% in May

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 1,312.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UNICY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 86,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

