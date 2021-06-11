Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Market Cap Achieves $215,006.02

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market cap of $215,006.02 and $1,158.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00061812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00177267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00199837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.25 or 0.01318993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,230.59 or 1.00131810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

