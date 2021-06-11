UniLend (UFT) Trading 28.8% Lower Over Last Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, UniLend has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $27.04 million and $2.58 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00061778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.51 or 0.00837727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00046072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00087451 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.