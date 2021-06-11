Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 63,589 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.05. The company had a trading volume of 44,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

