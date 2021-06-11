United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Princeton Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.5% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

UPS stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.94. 96,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

