Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Uniti Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 243,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Uniti Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 186,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.99 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

