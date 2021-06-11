Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.90.

NYSE:UHS opened at $159.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $162.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,017,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,146,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

