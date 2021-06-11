University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Trading Up 0.3%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) was up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67.

About University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

