Upstart Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 14th (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart’s (NASDAQ:UPST) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 14th. Upstart had issued 12,015,690 shares in its public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $240,313,800 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of Upstart’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research firms have commented on UPST. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

UPST opened at $146.42 on Friday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $191.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.51.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

