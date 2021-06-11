Upstart Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 14th (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart’s (NASDAQ:UPST) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 14th. Upstart had issued 12,015,690 shares in its public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $240,313,800 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of Upstart’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of research firms have commented on UPST. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.
UPST opened at $146.42 on Friday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $191.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.51.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
