Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,848,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Upwork by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,735 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,684,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Upwork by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after purchasing an additional 969,704 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

UPWK stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.31 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,865 shares of company stock worth $2,996,389 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

