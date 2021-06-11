Urus Price Hits $11.66 on Major Exchanges (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Urus has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $975,649.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be purchased for about $11.66 or 0.00031516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.87 or 0.00770026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00085095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

