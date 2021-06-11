US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CFO Dirk J. Locascio Sells 21,529 Shares

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of USFD stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.