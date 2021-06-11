US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CFO Dirk J. Locascio Sells 21,529 Shares

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,127,000 after purchasing an additional 208,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth about $1,317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 58.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.