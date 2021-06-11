USDK Market Cap Tops $28.69 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC on major exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.69 million and approximately $173.25 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00057899 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00169452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00195628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.55 or 0.01172444 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,130.60 or 0.99949653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

