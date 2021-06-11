V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.80 billion-11.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.41 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of VFC traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.18. 139,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,026. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.85. V.F. has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

