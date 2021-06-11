V-ID Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00059592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00022202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.07 or 0.00791585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00086141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00045061 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.