Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Vail Resorts in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $5.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTN. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Shares of MTN opened at $319.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.11. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $172.88 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,140.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.45%.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 460.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 63,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,958,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

