Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $119.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $121.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.23% from the stock’s previous close.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

VLO opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of -120.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.79. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 213,264 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 177,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 132,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

