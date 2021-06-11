Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $27.42

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.42, but opened at $26.82. Valhi shares last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $770.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.02.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Valhi by 55,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Valhi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 536.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 62,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.