Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,327,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 7.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.48% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $387,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,670,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,083.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.59. 144,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,379,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

