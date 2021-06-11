Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 668,300 shares, a growth of 792.3% from the May 13th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $74,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,892. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.064 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

