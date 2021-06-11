Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives $3.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.84. 555,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,888. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.