Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.8-$877.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $862.20 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.230-2.230 EPS.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

