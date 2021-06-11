Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.230-2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.80 million-877.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.68 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.23 EPS.

Verint Systems stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -198.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.56.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $349,924.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

