Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director Sells $391,166.95 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VERX opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -49.55. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 24.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,160,000 after buying an additional 619,835 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 29.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,015,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,275,000 after buying an additional 686,007 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,375,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after buying an additional 291,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 10.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,031,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after buying an additional 195,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,843,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after buying an additional 120,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.