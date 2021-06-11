Vetri (VLD) Price Tops $0.0127 on Exchanges

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Vetri coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Vetri has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $269.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vetri has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vetri alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00061778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.51 or 0.00837727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00046072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00087451 BTC.

Vetri Profile

Vetri (VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 359,864,970 coins. The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vetri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vetri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.