Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.66

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 967355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $509,140.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,985,638. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 23.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

