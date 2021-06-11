Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,761 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 23,860 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,818 shares of company stock worth $21,462,824. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.25. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

