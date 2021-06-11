Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,085 Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $55.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $760.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.98. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.