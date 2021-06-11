Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,216 Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,018,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 109,473 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 37,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.50 million, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

