Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Airgain as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Airgain by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Airgain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Airgain by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Airgain by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.63 million, a P/E ratio of -97.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.51. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIRG shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

