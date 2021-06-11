Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 601,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRMK shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.93 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

