Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 6.15. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

SM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

