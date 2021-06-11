VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.232 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.11. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

