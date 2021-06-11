VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.28. 256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,735. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.31. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $72.29.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.