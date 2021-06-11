VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.
NASDAQ CSF traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $61.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
