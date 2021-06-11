VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CDC)

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

CDC stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $67.53.

