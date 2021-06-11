VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $66.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.84.

