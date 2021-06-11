Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Village Super Market by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Village Super Market by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 35,741 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the period. 43.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Shares of VLGEA opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $349.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.14. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $27.88.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.