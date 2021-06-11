Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) traded up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $22.88. 464,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 14,093,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

